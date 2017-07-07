Two local areas benefit from Virginia floodplain management grant

YORK Co., Va. – Two local areas will benefit from a newly announced dam safety and floodplain management grant.

Governor McAuliffe announced the grant awards Friday saying, “Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster… Dam failures can be tragic for families and economically devastating for communities. These essential grants will help keep Virginians and their property safe and dry through successful and necessary preparation.”

The state grants will total $1.15 million and will go back to help dam owners and Virginia localities to enhance public safety, the governor’s office said.

The two local areas that will benefit are Smithfield Lake Dam in Isle of Wight County and Harwood’s Mill Dam in York County.

Dam failures and property damage are both issues that are being addressed.

Grants were awarded from the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund, managed by the Virginia Resources Authority on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).