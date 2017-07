NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – A 75-year-old man was found shot to death in his home Thursday evening.

Deputies said Joseph Stephen Odom was found in his home near the outside of Woodland, North Carolina around 6:45 p.m.

A suspect has been detained and is being held with charges of first degree murder, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

