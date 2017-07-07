Portsmouth police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are still investigating an attempted robbery that happened at a local convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Police communications received a 911 call at approximately 4:25 a.m. requesting police assistance to the 7-Eleven located at 700 Mount Vernon Avenue.

Detectives said that the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the employee, who then ran to a secure room, locked the door and called 911. The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to open the cash register before fleeing the site. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red sneakers, and light colored jeans.

As of now, the investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this crime to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.