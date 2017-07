VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A person was cut after a verbal dispute turned physical Friday.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 4200 block of Langley Court for a stabbing.

When police arrived, everyone left the scene and were located in different areas.

Police say the people involved in the incident knew each other.

One person received a “minor laceration as a result of a cutting instrument,” according to police.