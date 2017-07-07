Death investigation underway on William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police said they are investigating a death on the campus of William & Mary Friday night.

The college tweeted around 8:30 p.m. that police responded to the Dillard Complex area.

William & Mary also said there was no threat to the community at that time.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.

William & Mary posted an alert Friday night:

Shortly before 8 p.m. this evening a passerby discovered a male body in an outside area at the Dillard Complex off of Ironbound Rd. There is no indication that the deceased is affiliated with the university but verification is still underway. William & Mary Police is handling the investigation. We do not have any other details at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.