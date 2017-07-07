Chick-fil-A to offer free food to customers dressed like cows on July 11

NORFOLK, Va. – Save the date! Chick-fil-A is celebrating the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on July 11 by giving out free food.

Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide will offer a free entree to any customer who visits the restaurant dressed as a cow.

Customers can go all out with their cow costumes, or sport a cow-spotted accessory to be rewarded with a free entree. If you’re social media savvy, all free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter!

Children will receive a free kid’s meal for dressing in a cow costume.

A full list of redeemable items can be found here.

The offer will last from the restaurant’s opening until 7 p.m.