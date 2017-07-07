50 Cent made Eminem want to quit

Game recognizes game, and Eminem digs 50 Cent’s.

Slim Shady paid tribute to his fellow rapper on Thursday with some lyrical love, rapping some of 50 Cent’s song “Places To Go” from the “8 Mile” soundtrack.

“Yo, Fif, first off, I wanna say happy birthday,” Eminem said in a video posted on Instagram. “Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did that made me want to quit rapping.”

The now bearded Eminem then launched into “Picture a perfect picture/picture me in a pimp hat/picture me starting s**t/picture me busting my gat.”

He flowed for a bit before adding, “Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping for, like, a long time.”

Fiddy was clearly touched.

“Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world to me man, I love you bro,” 50 Cent wrote in a caption to the video on Instagram.

The pair have been buds for years, even after 50 Cent split from Eminem’s Shady/Aftermath label in 2014.

“It’s impossible to ruin the relationship Eminem and I have built up,” 50 Cent said at the time. “There’s no way I would say or do anything that would disrespect what he’s done for me.”