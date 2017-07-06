Ways to protect your bike from thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The "Ghent Cruiser," as Steven Toy calls his bik,e has red on the wheels and a steel black frame. His favorite colors are red, gray and black, which are apparent on his bike.

"It's not like I just went and bought it at the store, I customized it and made it my own," said Toy.

Toy said his bike cost at least $300 once he put all the finishing touches on it. Sunday, his bike was stolen. Surveillance video shows a man riding past his bike on a bike of his own, then getting off his bike, walking toward Toy's and eventually riding off on it.

"It was upsetting and [I] felt violated," said Toy.

Violated because the bike was locked up. Norfolk Police say there are three things bike owners can do to curb thefts.

Police say any technology assisting in tracking down a stolen bike is worth looking into. Tile is a Bluetooth tracking device you can attach to your bike. If your bike goes missing, you can mark it as a lost item and you'll be sent a notification of your bike's whereabouts if a Tile user comes within range.

Second, using a u-lock is important. To get the most out of the lock, secure the frame and wheel of the bike and keep the lock as far from the ground as possible. This reduces the chance of a thief being able to smash it on the ground to break it.

Finally, Norfolk Police recommend removing a wheel. While it's an inconvenience, it's better than a stolen bike.

"It's sad you have to worry about those things now," said Nicki Toy, who is friends with Steven. Luckily for him, his bike was found.

Toy said she would love to see the surveillance video and have police decide that's the same person.