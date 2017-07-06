Portsmouth neighborhood complains of increase in mosquitoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Neighbors in the Churchland section of Portsmouth say the pesky mosquitoes are back…and worse than ever.

Neighbors tell News 3 they started noticing the problem a few weeks ago.

Mosquitoes swarming as soon as someone walks outside.

The City of Portsmouth says it’s working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fix the problem.

According to Keith Lockwood, Chief of the Operations Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the organization is taking a three-pronged approach to ridding Craney Island and the surrounding areas of mosquitoes.

First, they’re getting rid of standing water where the insects breed. Second, targeting mosquitoes in the larval stage. Third, using pesticides to kill the adult mosquitoes.

The most recent treatment took place last week, Lockwood said, adding that future treatments will depend on if the mosquito population continues to be a problem.