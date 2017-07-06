× Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for answers in connection to an overnight homicide that happened outside a restaurant on East Pembroke Avenue.

Hampton Police were called to the KFC/Taco Bell Parking Lot around midnight in reference to gunfire. When they got to the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

As police canvassed the area they found damage to the restaurant building, but because the business was closed there was nobody inside and no other injuries were reported.

Right now Hampton Police have not released any possible suspect information. They are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.

