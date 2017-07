VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A juvenile was reportedly shot and injured on Thursday morning in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police dispatchers received reports of the incident at approximately 9 a.m.

Officers arrived in the 400 block of Back Acres Court to find a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

