Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot but more clouds and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat but more rain… A stationary front continues to linger along the VA/NC border, keeping clouds and rain chances in the mix. Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a few glimpses of sun possible. Scattered showers and storms will fire up again today, especially for the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible with the biggest threat for gusty winds and heavy downpours. It will still be warm and muggy today but not as hot as earlier this week. Highs will only reach into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Storms will wind down this evening but a few showers will linger for tonight with mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

The summer-like heat will return for the end of the week. Highs will climb to near 90 on Thursday and into the low 90s for Friday and Saturday. Afternoon heat index values will reach to near 100 each day. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the end of the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: E/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a broad area of low pressure centered about 800 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions remain favorable for a tropical cyclone to form within the next day or two while the low moves west or WNW at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. After that time, the system is expected to encounter a drier and more stable air mass, which should be less favorable for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 5th

1974 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co

2001 F0 Tornado: Wicomico Co

