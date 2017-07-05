Virginia Beach releases annual water quality report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has released its annual water quality report for residents.

The 2017 Virginia Beach Water Quality report details water quality data that was compiled in 2016 by the Department of Public Utilities.

According to the report, water provided to customers in Virginia Beach continues to meet federal and state mandates for safe drinking water.

The report also outlines the local sources of drinking water and how it is treated.

You can read the report for Virginia Beach here.

