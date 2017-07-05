Vans Warped Tour hits Virginia Beach this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For 23 years now, the Vans Warped Tour has brought together bands and fans.

On July 11, the traveling music festival returns to Virginia Beach for a show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Although the Warped Tour has earned its reputation as the premier rock festival, throughout the years it has come to include a wide variety of musical genres including metal, hip hop, punk, and pop.

The 2017 lineup includes both veteran and up-and-coming acts such as GWAR, American Authors, Save Ferris, and Andy Black, just to name a few.

The Warped Tour is known as America’s longest running touring summer music festival. It has also been credited for bringing alternative rock and skate culture from the underground to the forefront of global youth culture while serving the greater good by partnering with its many sponsors and non-profit organizations.

This year, one of its sponsors will donate $5 from the sale of each of its Warped Tour-exclusive t-shirts to The Cole Project for suicide prevention and music therapy.

Traveling out of town for summer vacation and can’t make the Virginia Beach show? Check out the rest of tour dates below to see when the Warped Tour is coming to a city near you!

7.06 CHARLOTTE, NC

7.07 CAMDEN, NJ

7.08 WANTAGH, NY

7.09 HARTFORD, CT

7.10 SCRANTON, PA

7.11 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

7.12 MANSFIELD, MA

7.13 DARIEN CENTER, NY

7.14 BURGETTSTOWN, PA

7.15 HOLMDEL, NJ

7.16 COLUMBIA, MD

7.18 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

7.19 CINCINNATI, OH

7.20 NOBLESVILLE, IN

7.21 AUBURN HILLS, MI

7.22 TINLEY PARK, IL

7.23 SHAKOPEE, MN

7.24 MILWAUKEE, WI

7.26 MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

7.27 BONNER SPRINGS, KS

7.28 DALLAS, TX

7.29 SAN ANTONIO, TX

7.30 HOUSTON, TX

8.01 LAS CRUCES, NM

8.04 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

8.05 SAN DIEGO, CA

8.06 POMONA, CA

Click here to learn more about the Vans Warped Tour and to buy tickets.