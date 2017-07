NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Crews responded to a residential fire Wednesday evening.

The fire was in the 1700 block of Chestnut Ave., around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters got there they saw flames coming from the back of the residence.

The home suffered fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage.

Two adults and one child were displaced after the fire that was caused by unattended cooking, according to fire officials.

There were no reported injuries.