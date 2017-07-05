Two shootings under investigation in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Two people were shot in two separate incidents in Norfolk on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of La Valette Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by paramedics. She is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Ramblewood Road for a possible gunshot victim. Officers arrived to find a 54-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was also transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents and encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.