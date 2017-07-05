× Trial begins for Uber driver accused of raping passenger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Wednesday is the first day of trial for an Uber driver accused of raping a female passenger in Virginia Beach back in March.

A high school student claims Sewanou Yoro used physical force to assault and rape her after she requested a ride from her boyfriend’s house.

During Yoro’s preliminary hearing, the 19-year-old said this happened in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach.

She told the court she was in the passenger front seat of the car when Yoro began asking her uncomfortable questions about if she enjoyed pleasure.

She says she was confused by the questions.

The teen said Yoro then pulled over to the side of the road and assaulted her.

Yoro is charged with rape.