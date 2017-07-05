Historic flagship yacht docks at Norfolk’s Waterside Marina
NORFOLK, Va – In celebration of the opening of Norfolk’s Waterside District, Waterway Guide Media will dock its classic 60-foot flagship yacht ADONIA at Waterside Marina beginning June 29, 2017.
ADONIA will be docked at Waterside Marina for 10 days. Launched in 1947, the vessel has undergone
extensive renovation through its affiliation with Waterway Guide Media
under the ownership of Norfolk natives Ed Tillett and Gray Kiger.
ADONIA will be available for dockside inspections at the Waterside Marina.
The 60-foot vessel is one of the finest examples of John Trumpy & Sons
design and construction that dominated the industry for much of the 20th
century. Trumpy yachts are synonymous with graceful lines, artful
craftsmanship and elegance.
“Waterway Guide Media works closely with cities and private interests
around the country to promote boating, travel and tourism, said Ed
Tillett. “As lifelong residents of the city, Gray and I are eager to see
the Waterside District fulfill its goal of spotlighting the importance of
Norfolk’s waterfront and other attractions. ADONIA is part of the region’s
maritime heritage and we look forward to showing her off.” As Norfolk
natives, we are excited about the rebirth of Waterside and growth of other
Norfolk attractions. By docking ADONIA at the Waterside Marina we hope to
contribute to the momentum underway in our hometown.”