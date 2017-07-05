× Historic flagship yacht docks at Norfolk’s Waterside Marina

NORFOLK, Va – In celebration of the opening of Norfolk’s Waterside District, Waterway Guide Media will dock its classic 60-foot flagship yacht ADONIA at Waterside Marina beginning June 29, 2017.

ADONIA will be docked at Waterside Marina for 10 days. Launched in 1947, the vessel has undergone

extensive renovation through its affiliation with Waterway Guide Media

under the ownership of Norfolk natives Ed Tillett and Gray Kiger.

ADONIA will be available for dockside inspections at the Waterside Marina.

The 60-foot vessel is one of the finest examples of John Trumpy & Sons

design and construction that dominated the industry for much of the 20th

century. Trumpy yachts are synonymous with graceful lines, artful

craftsmanship and elegance.

“Waterway Guide Media works closely with cities and private interests

around the country to promote boating, travel and tourism, said Ed

Tillett. “As lifelong residents of the city, Gray and I are eager to see

the Waterside District fulfill its goal of spotlighting the importance of

Norfolk’s waterfront and other attractions. ADONIA is part of the region’s

maritime heritage and we look forward to showing her off.” As Norfolk

natives, we are excited about the rebirth of Waterside and growth of other

Norfolk attractions. By docking ADONIA at the Waterside Marina we hope to

contribute to the momentum underway in our hometown.”