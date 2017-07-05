‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor breaks silence on exit after pay equity battle

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has broken his silence on his exit from “Hawaii Five-0.”

In a note posted to Facebook, the actor expressed thanks to the show’s producers and network, CBS, despite a rumored battle over pay equity that led to his and co-star Grace Park’s exit from the show.

“Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue,” wrote Kim, who was on the show for seven seasons.

“I’m so sorry we won’t be continuing this journey together,” he added.

Kim and Park’s exits were announced last week and came after the two were offered new salary contracts that were 10-15% less than what series stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan are paid, according to Variety.

Kim loosely referenced his battle over pay in the note.

“The path to equality is rarely easy,” he wrote. “But I hope you can be excited for the future. I am.”

Kim said he has new acting projects in the works. He is also a producer on an upcoming CBS series starring Freddie Highmore called “The Good Doctor.”

On “Hawaii Five-0,” Kim played Lt. Chin Ho Kelly, a member of the Five-0 team and longtime friend of McGarrett (O’Loughlin). The character was played by actor Kam Fong in the 1968 series.

Park played Officer Kono Kalakaua, Kelly’s Cousin.

In his note, Kim said he felt “grateful” for being allowed to bring the character to life.

“As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho,” he said. “I will miss him sincerely.”

“Hawaii Five-0” returns for its eighth season in fall.