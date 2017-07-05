× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more heat and humidity, afternoon storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more storms, heat and humidity.

Storms will wind down tonight with a few lingering showers possible. It’ll be mild and muggy overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s.

After the little break from the heat, the hot and humid conditions return for the end of the work week. Highs near 90 on Thursday with pop-up afternoon storms possible. We could potentially have the hottest day of the year on Friday. Highs around 95 degrees! There is a chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or storm.

As we go through Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll finally feel some relief on Sunday as temperatures drop to the lower 80s. Temperatures will warm again to start the work week. Highs in the upper 80s. More showers and storms possible for Tuesday with highs near 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A lingering shower possible. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Four

A new tropical depression forms in the Atlantic. It is not expected to become a tropical storm. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue with an increases in forward speed during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph. Little chance in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

