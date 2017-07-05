Accused drunk driver strikes 2 cars and crashes into neighborhood pool in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police say Justin Colby Robertson, 19, hit two cars and went through a fence and landed in the Cottage Grove Apartments pool on Tuesday night.

Neighbors say it was a quiet Fourth of July evening until authorities arrived to Fairfax Avenue around 10 at night.

Officer say Robertson started on Fairfax Avenue and ran over a parked Honda Civic.

Next he turned right on Nansemond Avenue then a left on Arlington Avenue and struck a parked Buick.

A neighbor tell News 3, “We saw the back of some damage, but it wasn’t that bad. Kind of like a bumper car hit.”

Moments later, neighbors say Robertson drove over a sidewalk, broke through the pool fence and splashed into the water.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The damages still remain. Now summer fun is cut short for children who swim at the pool often.

“Everyday–that’s done not because this pool isn’t gonna be fixed this summer. Maybe next year,” said the neighbor.

Cottage Grove Apartments has closed the pool indefinitely and people living nearby are in disappointment.

“Some people get a little too wild,” the neighbor told News 3. “It’s a difference between you know having fun and irresponsibility. This was irresponsible.”