Officials search for Newport News man who cut off electronic monitoring device

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police and Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who removed his electronic monitoring device.

According to investigators with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jason Bradley Stone left his home after an argument with a family member.

Stone is convicted of drug possession and shoplifting and was on home electronic monitoring to track his movements.

Stone is described as a while male, 6′ 1″ tall and 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you see Stone or know where he may be, call Newport News Police dispatch at 757-247-2500 or the Newport News Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 757-926-8535.