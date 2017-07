A popular impressionist with millions of views on YouTube recently visited Walt Disney World and showed off his skills to a few famous folks.

While dining at “Chef Mickey’s” during one of their famous character breakfasts, Brian Hull spoke to Minnie, Mickey, Pluto, and Goofy… as Minnie, Mickey, Pluto, and Goofy!

His skills are very impressive and no doubt left a lasting impression on the characters themselves!