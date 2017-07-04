× Gunshots confused for fireworks, three cars damaged by bullets

VIRGINIA BEACH – Police are working to find out who is responsible for shooting at three cars over the weekend.

According to police, they were called to Sandpiper Road near Little Island Park in Sandbridge Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. Initially police say they were called out for fireworks, but the call was changed when three cars were found covered in bullet holes.

No one was injured in the shooting. At this time no one has been arrested or charged in the shooting. Virginia Beach Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line.