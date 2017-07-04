× Downtown Norfolk braces for big crowds for Fourth of July

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk businesses expected big crowds for the Fourth of July. This is the first Fourth of July since both The Main and Waterside District are open and folks are taking advantage.

Janice McDugald from Newport News told News 3’s Kim Cung she hasn’t spent the holiday in Norfolk in a decade. However, both recent additions brought her out.

“This is my first time in a while. But I was excited they redid everything. I was really looking forward to it and I’m not disappointed,” said McDugald.

The President of the Waterside District Sutch said it’s exciting to see people flock downtown.

“It’s just really exciting to see Norfolk come to life. We talked about it and the revitalization. Wel, it’s actually happening,” said Sutch.

More people means more preparations. The Waterside District planned accordingly, with extra food, waitstaff and security.