Patrick’s 4th of July First Warning Forecast: Mother Nature’s Fireworks

Welcome to July. Hazy hot and humid with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. That is pretty much the forecast for every day this month. And the next week is no exception.

No shocker that the Fourth of July will be a steamy one.

A stationary front that has been bringing scattered storms to the Outer Banks will wobble back and forth across the region over the next few days.

Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values well into the 90s on Independence Day. Scattered thunderstorms are possible (40% chance) in the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday is looking like our mildest day this week with high temperatures around 86°. Scattered storms remain possible in the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday we are back in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. Expect a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms each day.

Sunday brings a little relief, with temperatures back in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1996 F0 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

