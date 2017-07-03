Norfolk SPCA asking for design submissions for greeting cards

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all artists!

The Norfolk SPCA needs your help updating the design to their new greeting cards.

“For years now, the Norfolk SPCA has sent greeting cards for special occasions at the request of donors. Occasions range from death of a person or pet to a birthday or anniversary,” the Norfolk SPCA said on their website.

They are looking for four unique designs: an all-occasion greeting card, a sympathy card applicable for the death of a pet, a sympathy card applicable for the death of a person, and a winter holidays card.

Send in your own original artwork (not photography) for designs for all four cards that include at least one dog and one cat in each card. No other species should be included. All of the animals must be wearing a collar and an ID tag. The cards are 4.5″ x 6.25″ portrait landscape.

Artists must sign an agreement to give rights and ownership of the design to the Norfolk SPCA. The artist will be credited for their design on the back of the card.

Send in a PDF of your designs by Friday, August 11 and the Norfolk SPCA will select and announce the winner by Friday, September 1.

Send entries to Info@NorfolkSPCA.org and include your contact information.