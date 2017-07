× Norfolk Police officer shot, suspect killed in Ocean View shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A police officer was shot and a suspect killed in an Ocean View shooting late Sunday night.

A tweet from the police department says the shooting happened on 14th Bay Street.

Confirmed officer-involved shooting 9600blk 14th Bay St. 1 officer shot, transported to hospital. Suspect also shot and died @ scene. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 3, 2017

Right now, it’s not clear the extent of the officer’s injuries or what led up to the shooting.

