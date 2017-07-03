Champion eater Matt Stonie devours 4 quadruple cheeseburgers in under 3 minutes!

World champion competitive eater Matt Stonie recently took on a new challenge that’s pretty impressive!
Stonie ate four enormous 4X4 hamburgers from In-N-Out Burger in about three minutes!
The burgers consist of four patties and four slices of cheese — a pretty tall order!
The video was posted to Stonie’s YouTube channel, where he frequently takes on new and sometimes bizarre eating challenges.
Stonie is expected to compete July 4 in the 2017 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. He won the contest in 2015.
He’s currently ranked #2 in the world in professional competitive eating.
