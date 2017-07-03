Bold Mariner Brewing Company to host taco competition in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Bold Mariner Brewing Company is holding a taco competition between three local businesses on July 8.

The First Annual Nomarama TacoCom will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the brewery, located at 2409 Bowdens Ferry Road.

The competition will be between El Rey 2 from Norfolk, Capt’n Crabby Food Truck from Virginia Beach and Get Stuffed Food Truck from Virginia Beach.

The winner will be decided by patrons.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Eggleston Services, an organization that helps people with disabilities.

Each ticket ($20) will get you one taco from each of the three competitors and a voters card. Click here to purchase a ticket.