Actress and YouTube star Stevie Ryan found dead from apparent suicide

LOS ANGELES – Actress and YouTube star Stevie Ryan has died at age 33 from what the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has confirmed was a suicide by hanging.

The coroner’s office confirmed online that Ryan was found dead inside her home on July 1.

According to PEOPLE, Ryan first rose to fame from a YouTube series called Little Loca and later moved on to doing celebrity parodies. Eventually her impersonations landed her a sketch series on VH1 called “Stevie TV” from 2012-2013. She later co-hosted a series on E! with Brody Jenner.

Most recently, she was hosting a podcast called “Mentally Ch(ill), which is described as “a podcast about depression.”

Ryan’s last post on social media came in the form of a tweet posted Friday about the recent death of her grandfather.

Her grandfather’s death was also discussed in the most recent episode of the podcast during which Ryan said, “I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression.”

Since news of her death, many have been expressing their condolences online.

Rest In Peace Stevie Ryan — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 3, 2017

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am…. @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017