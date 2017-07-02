Virginia Beach Firefighter injured in garage fire

Virginia Beach, Va — A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after a garage fire in Virginia Beach.

Officials say the the garage caught fire in the 300 block of 53rd Street shortly after 7 P.M. Sunday Evening.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the structure and found flames as they entered.

The fire was put under control in less than 30 minutes.

One firefighter suffered from heat-related injuries, but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.