Senior alert issued for missing Lee County man

LEE COUNTY, Va. — A senior alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing man.

81 year-old Clayton Ray Baird was last seen on June 30th at 1:30 p.m. at his home in Pennington Gap, Va.

He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. A black baseball hat with an eagle on it, blue denim jacket, blue jeans and black boots is what he was last seen wearing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Baird suffers from cognitive impairment which is a credible threat to his health and safety.

If located contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-276-346-1131.