Overcrowding prompts cat adoption special at Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter is running out of room to place adoptable cat and kittens.

“While we’ve tried very hard this year, the influx of kittens and cats just seems to keep happening this time of year… and it seems worse every summer,” the shelter posted on their Facebook page.

The shelter posted Friday that they don’t have any more kennels available in their adoption room and both of their observation rooms are also at full capacity. Currently, they have kittens in makeshift kennels in both the animal control officers’ office and the caretaker’s office.

“Everybody is overwhelmed with kittens and cats right now,” the shelter said.

The shelter is urging people who are considering adding a cat or kitten to their family to adopt.

“PLEASE consider walking through our doors this weekend to meet our adoptable babies. We are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.”

In an effort to clear some room, the shelter is running a “Catmus in July” special for the entire month. Cat and kitten adoptions will be offered at an adoption fee of $50. All cats and kittens are available for adoption for two for $75, instead of the usual adoption fee of $75 per cat.

Since the Facebook post went up Friday, three kittens and one adult cat were adopted, one adult cat went to a rescue and two dogs and a rabbit are headed to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

However, the shelter says they still aren’t out of the woods quite yet and still need people to adopt.