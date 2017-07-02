× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more heat, humidity and the chance of storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more hot and humid weather. If you`re looking for a break from the heat and humidity, we really don`t have a whole lot of relief in sight.

An isolated shower or storm possible tonight, mainly for Carolina, otherwise, you can expect partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low and mid 70s. It will be another mild and muggy night.

For Monday, a frontal boundary will wash out, but we could still see a pop-up shower or storm for the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again be right around 90, with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s.

Now I`m sure everyone is wondering about the 4th of July. We are tracking a frontal system that will move in from the north, which could trigger a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. We`re not expecting anything widespread and it won`t be a washout. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

More shower and storm chances for Wednesday. Mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. We`ll continue with afternoon storm chances for the rest of the week. Each day won`t be a washout. Just keep that umbrella handy! It`s that time of year!

Sunday night: An isolated shower, mainly Carolina. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Highs near 90. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm (30%). Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance for an isolated storm, otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure has remained nearly stationary about 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development of this system during the next several days while it moves westward at 5 to 10 mph.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW 10%

*Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM 60%

