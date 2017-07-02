Coast Guard rescues North Carolina kayaker

OREGON INLET, N.C. – The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker in the Oregon Inlet Saturday evening.

Watchstanders received a call around 5:30 p.m. that a man overturned his kayak and was in distress approximately 300 yards off the Oregon Inlet Campground.

A 29-foot Response Boat launched from Station Oregon Inlet around 6 p.m.

The crews arrived and rescued the kayaker from the water.

“This man made the critical decision to wear a life jacket while kayaking in the ocean,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton, operational unit controller for the case. “That decision may have saved his life this evening.”

The man’s 10-foot, single kayak is still adrift.