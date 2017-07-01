Walmart blimp spotted flying over Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a…blimp?

If you were in the Hampton Roads Saturday, you may have spotted a massive Walmart blimp flying over the area.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the blimp is supposed to be a fun way for the store to advertise.

The blimp is currently in the skies over Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. Weather permitting, the next stops include: Raleigh, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Richmond.

Walmart is encouraging people who see the blimp to post pictures on social media using the hashtag #ispywalmart.