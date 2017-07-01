Virginia Beach fire crews investigating what caused townhouse fire

Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach fire crews are on the scene of a townhouse fire in the 100 block of Tower Drive.

Officials say this happened just after 5 P.M. Saturday Evening.

When crews arrived flames could be scene coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control thirty minutes later.

Three units were damaged from the fire leaving a total of 3 people displaced.

No one was injured in this incident.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.