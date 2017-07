VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman driving for the ride sharing service Uber was reportedly assaulted early Saturday morning.

Around midnight, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Laskin Road for a report of a stabbing.

The driver told police that she had been assaulted by a male passenger and the passenger had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There are no charges pending at this time.

The case remains under investigation.