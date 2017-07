SURRY, Va. – The 42nd annual Pork, Peanut & Pine Festival is back for another year.

The festival will take place at Chippokes Plantation State Park on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will include arts and crafts, food vendors and other entertainment.

Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under get in for free.

Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the live music!

