One dead, one injured in late night Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – One man is dead and another is injured in a late night shooting incident that happened Friday.

Dispatchers received the call around 11:30 p.m. on Friday about a man lying in the street in the 300 block of Gloucester Street in downtown Suffolk with gunshot wounds.

The man received emergency treatment by medics and was airlifted to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Shortly after, officers found a second victim, a black male, lying next to a home in the same area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 26-year-old Brandon Hudgins.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.