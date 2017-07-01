Former ODU star Taylor Heinicke hosts second youth football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Back on the field that made him a household name in Hampton Roads, Taylor Heinicke was throwing high-fives rather than touchdowns this time around.

In conjunction with Sheriff Joe Baron, Heinicke hosted his second youth football camp at S.B. Ballard stadium Friday afternoon. With the help of current Monarch players and coaches, more than 100 campers got instruction on fundamentals of football.

"That speaks back to ODU, it's like a family," said Heinicke, who's entering his third season with the Minnesota Vikings. "We all support each other and we're all trying to get each other better. These guys coming out to work today, it means a lot. They know I'd do the same for them and that just speaks to the identity here at ODU."