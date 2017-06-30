Virginia Zoo’s newest giraffe has been named!

NORFOLK, Va. – The votes have been tallied and the Virginia Zoo’s newest giraffe now has a name — IGGY!!

The Virginia Zoo held a naming contest where members of the public submitted their favorite names on the Zoo’s website.

“We appreciate all the members of the community that participated in naming the baby. This naming contest gives our community the opportunity to be a part of the Zoo family,” comments Greg Bockheim, Executive Director. “The Zoo staff has been anxiously awaiting to call this baby giraffe by name.”

The baby girl giraffe was born June 4 to mother Imara and father Billy. She weighed 149 pounds at birth and stood 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

The Zoo says Iggy was born with a birth defect called carpal laxity, where her front legs appear to bow slightly backwards when she walks, but that issue has since been resolved.

“The calf has thrived in Imara’s care and is very strong. The vet staff and her keepers observed a huge improvement in her legs within the first weeks and her carpal laxity has now completely resolved.” said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian.

All four Masai giraffes – Imara, Iggy, Noel and Billy, are now out on exhibit together in the Africa-Okavango Delta section of the Zoo.