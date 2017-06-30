Teen killed by train while hiking along Virginia bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURKE, Va. - A teenager was killed by a train as she hiked along a Virginia bridge Wednesday, according to WDCW.

Reyhan Safoglu's mother said she was full of life and played sports and instruments.

The 13-year-old was killed while hiking in the Clifton area with her brother and cousin.

They were walking along train tracks when the fatal incident happened.

Reyhan and her cousin, Michael Lorenz were on the Bull Run Bridge while her brother Baris was below when they heard a train whistle.

"I was screaming, 'Move, move out of the way,' but I didn’t know where they were," Baris said.

Michael jumped off the track when he heard the train but said Reyhan did not. He told WDCW that he didn't know if her actions were because of fear or shock.

"She just started to run and I’m like, 'Reyhan, jump,' and she just kept running. And then the train came," Michael said.

Reyhan was hit by the train and although her brother and train workers tried to treat her they were unable to safe Reyhan's life.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the Safoglu family pay for funeral costs.