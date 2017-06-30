Squadron of the Month: VFA-83 Rampagers

NAS OCEANA – News 3 is honored to host VFA-83 as our June Squadron of the Month!

The “Rampagers” are an active duty, strike fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Oceana.

The operational fleet squadron flies the F/A-18C Super Hornet and is attached to the USS Abraham Lincoln.

VFA-83 is led by Commanding Officer CDR Marvin Scott, Executive Officer CDR Eric Thompson and Command Master Chief CMDCM Michele Sullivan.

To see the Rams day to day operations, follow them on Facebook.

Click here to check out more of our Squadrons of the Month!