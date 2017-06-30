Live now: Police respond to active shooter situation at New York hospital

Posted 3:40 pm, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:43PM, June 30, 2017

There have been multiple people reported shot at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York City, according to a New York Police Department spokeswoman.

Initial reports said the suspect was on the 16th floor originally and may have a rifle.

Active shooter response teams with heavy weapons are reportedly responding.

Police are searching for the shooter and have advised people to avoid the area.

The hospital reports it is on lockdown.

There is no further information available at this time.