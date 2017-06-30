× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking storms and hot and humid conditions for your weekend.

Hot and humid this evening with more clouds. There is a very slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower, but most of the area will stay dry and humid. It’ll be a mild and muggy night with lows in the low and mid 70s.

We’re sure everyone has their eyes on this weekend. We know there will be some isolated showers and storms, but it will not be a washout. It will however, be hot and humid. Highs on Saturday in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but will feel close to the triple digits, thanks to the humidity. We are tracking the chance for some scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Giving it a 50/50 chance. Even hotter for Sunday, but lower chances for showers and storms. Most communities will reach 90 degrees. Even though it will be warmer, I think the pick of the weekend will be Sunday because of the lower rain chances.

The heat will continue into next week. Highs in the lower 90s for both Monday and the Fourth of July. A chance of showers and storms Monday afternoon. We are keeping a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm on the 4th. Better chances for showers and storms for Wednesday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. An isolated shower or storm possible (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. Showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low and mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

