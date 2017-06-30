Man charged with arson of Virginia Beach apartment where he lived

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been charged with arson of the apartment where he lives.

Officials were called to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Grant Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Five adults, seven children, two cats, a dog and a rabbit were home at the time the fire started but all made it out safely.

Gregory James Oechsner is charged with Arson of an Occupied Dwelling in Virginia Beach.

One adult was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Virginia Beach Jail.