Man charged with arson of Virginia Beach apartment where he lived

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been charged with arson of the apartment where he lives.

Officials were called to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Grant Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Five adults, seven children, two cats, a dog and a rabbit were home at the time the fire started but all made it out safely.

One adult was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Fire investigators charged 39-year-old Gregory James Oechsner with Arson of an Occupied Dwelling. Officials say Oechsner lives in the apartment.

He was taken to Virginia Beach Jail.