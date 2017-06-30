HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Jared Leto calls into Coast Live to talk about his new film project, "A Day in the Life of America." Submit videos by posting content on social using the hashtag #ADayInTheLifeOfAmerica or by visiting www.ThirtySecondstoMars.us.
Jared Leto discusses Fourth of July film project on Coast Live
