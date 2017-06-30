× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Turning up the heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot, humid, and weekend storms… We will warm into the upper 80s again today but more humidity will make it feel hotter. Heat index values will climb into the low 90s this afternoon. We will still see a nice blend of sun and clouds today, with more sunshine in the morning and clouds building for the afternoon. Expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower is possible tonight but most areas will just see extra clouds.

Expect a hot and humid weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with scattered showers and storms mainly for the afternoon. A bit more sunshine will blend in for Sunday but scattered showers and storms are possible again for the afternoon and evening.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Breezy, Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 30th

1994 Severe Thunderstorm: Amelia Co, Chesterfield Co, Nottoway Co, Lunenburg Co – Hail 0.75″-1.75″

2012 Tornado Mechanicsville (EF-0). Widespread Wind Damage & Hail Richmond to Norfolk.

